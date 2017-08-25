The Fashion World Has Been Hiding These Secrets From You

The best way to become a fashion expert is to simply discover what feel good and right for you personally. There is a lot of information out there to use, you just have to find what suits you best by using the resources available. These tips can help you discover what fashion really means.

Copy the look for less. If you see a look you love in a high-end fashion magazine or spot your favorite celebrity sporting a look to die for, don't automatically assume that it is out of your budget. You can often create a very similar look for a whole lot less if you are willing to shop around.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

Keep up with the latest styles. Styles are constantly changing, and you can find out what is new by looking at fashion magazines every now and then. Magazines are going to be your best friend because they probably have the information that you need.

A simple black blazer is a fantastic addition to any wardrobe. You can use it to dress up almost any outfit. Then, you can remove it if you change to a more casual venue. The color will also match virtually anything in your closet, from jeans to business casual blouses and slacks.

For those with frizz problems, when drying hair, don't rub it with a towel. This can stretch and damage wet hair, encouraging frizz. You should hold it inside a towel and press on it to get the water out. When your hair is no longer sopping wet, untangle the knots using a comb.

Pick top or bottom to accentuate sexily, but never both. The line between looking sexy and looking trashy can be very thin; however, this rule of thumb should suffice. When you accentuate your upper or lower body, keep the other half stylish, yet conservative. Bear in mind, this rule applies to men or women.

Don't shy away from thrift stores. You may be reluctant to wear used clothing, but keep an open mind. If you don't have much money to spend on a new outfit, your local thrift store could prove perfect. Check out thrift stores regularly. You could end up finding some unique, fashionable additions to your wardrobe.

In the summer, highlighting your hair in a different color is a great way to add pizzazz to your wardrobe. However, your hair needs to be healthy so that the color doesn't fade too fast. Be sure that you use a high-quality hair conditioner to protect your hair when you color it.

Remember that belts should serve as accent pieces, rather than necessary tools for holding your pants up, and have fun with them. Skinny belts are perfect with dark denim and dress pants, especially in animal prints or shimmery metallic. Wide belts look great over dresses, cardigans and other pieces that you'd like to look more fitted.

A fashion tip that is often overlooked is to eliminate seldom-used articles of clothing; consider donating them. Not only is this great because you are helping out those less fortunate, but you are also cutting down the amount of time it will take for you to find an outfit that you want to wear.

The most popular colors nowadays for clothing are pastel colors. More specifically, mint green has been making a huge comeback this season. So, if you are into keeping up with the latest styles, purchase a nice mint green dress, pair of heels, purse and use green makeup and nail polish.

Just because fashion rules exist, does not mean you can not be inventive. It's impossible to know if something looks great until you give it a shot. Mix and match to try different styles, materials and colors. This is a good way to put together a very personal outfit that reflects your personality.

A great fashion tip when it comes to blue jeans is to go for the smaller-sized pair if you are in doubt. As long as they are still comfortable, this is a good pick because jeans tend to stretch, and you do not want to have folds or a baggy appearance in unintended areas.

Try to keep up with the fashion trends on your budget by trading or selling clothes that you no longer want. You can also use an online auction to bring in some money for clothing, or take some items to a nearby consignment shop. Some shops will give you money for your old clothes or let you trade with items in the store.

Accessorize to draw attention to the things you want attention on. This works to take focus away from trouble areas, like a large bottom or shoulders. It also can be used to draw attention to certain things like your eyes or legs. Use accessories to make the most of your outfit.

Many women do not know where to begin applying blush on their face. A good rule of thumb is to measure to finger lengths away from your nose. This is a good place to begin applying your blush. If you follow this tip, you will never have this problem.

If you have a tall figure, tight clothing is not a good option. Your skirt must be a proper length, or you may look disproportionate. Check yourself in the mirror to make certain that your body appears in proportion.

There are ways you can make your lips appear fuller short of going under the knife. A shiny gloss over light colored lipstick can be the perfect answer. You will have a fuller looking face when you make your face a little shiny. Dark lipstick colors can make your lips appear thinner and should be avoided.

Fashion may have been something that you have always never figured out. The article above, however, has taught you more about what you like. Take this information to heart, and you will be a fashionista in no time!