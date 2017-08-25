Expert Style Recommendations You Will Not Discover Anywhere Else

Are you interested in making people look at you not once, but twice and a few more times as they walk by. The image you uphold when people pass by you says a lot about who you are. Your fashion sense is what makes your image who you are, so read this article to learn about how you can stun people as they pass by you.

When choosing accessories, stick to one large, statement piece. Dangling earrings, a big necklace, and a chunky bracelet give the eyes nowhere to rest. If you want the focus to be on your necklace, wear studs in your ears. If you don eye-catching earrings, skip the necklace altogether to avoid looking too "busy."

Accessories are your best friend. You can take any old outfit that would be quite boring or plain on its own and dress it up with amazing accessories. Add the perfect necklace or brooch to a little black dress, and you've taken that LBD from average to awesome in two seconds flat.

If you want to buy a new cologne or perfume, try a sample from the store first. Spray the scent on, and wait around fifteen minutes. Smell to see how it interacts with your own natural scent. Just because you like the way, it smells on another person does not guarantee that it will have the same scent on you.

If you want to make yourself look thinner, try to wear the color black. Whether it is a black shirt, skirt, dress or suit, the color tends to make the whole body appear to be thinner. If black is not a color you are fond of, try to accessorize your outfit with brighter colors.

If you have "problem" hair, you may be washing it too much. It's not always a good idea to wash your hair daily. When you do this, you strip natural oils and end up with a chemical buildup on your hair. If you must wash your hair daily, use gentle, natural shampoo and conditioner and don't scrub your hair. Just stroke the product through it and let it rinse out gently under warm, running water. Allow your hair to air dry rather than blow-drying.

If you find a classic skirt, linen shirt or pair of jeans that fits you perfectly and makes you look and feel fabulous, buy two of them. Designers make their money by making changes every year so that customers will buy new items each season. You may not ever be able to replace that beloved item that gives you so much pleasure and confidence.

One great fashion tip to try out is throwing on a scarf. This is a great tip because the scarf can almost be considered the ultimate add-on due to the amount of color combinations as well as how easy it is to put one on. They are also extremely portable.

Don't buy clothes that don't fit you, vowing to yourself that you'll "get into them." While it's an admirable goal, it rarely works out that way. The vast majority of women never do "get into them," and just end up wasting money on sometimes expensive clothing. Lose weight first; then go shopping.

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Instead of going with the norm, play with your wardrobe. Try pairing a stiff skirt with a soft and flowing top. Combine dress shoes with your favorite casual pair of jeans. Often the most unusual pairings can turn out to be the most stylish choice.

Don't fall for a fashion trend if it doesn't fit your frame well. Everyone may be wearing the newest fashion fad, and you'll be tempted to follow suit. But if the newest style is not complementary to your physical frame, you will only be doing yourself a fashion disservice.

If you have "problem" hair, you may be washing it too much. It's not always a good idea to wash your hair daily. When you do this, you strip natural oils and end up with a chemical buildup on your hair. If you must wash your hair daily, use gentle, natural shampoo and conditioner and don't scrub your hair. Just stroke the product through it and let it rinse out gently under warm, running water. Allow your hair to air dry rather than blow-drying.

Something to consider for your own fashion is to experiment with color. This is important because you will look a lot more comfortable with your personal design by choosing colors that suit you well and playing off of them. Try to stop yourself from relying on the traditional blacks and whites when mixing colors.

Nowadays, many famous celebrities aim for extremely extravagant or unique looks featuring many layers, the truth is that sometimes, simple is better. Although there is nothing wrong with aiming for a big look, you can sometimes go over the top. A simple black or red dress can sometimes do wonders for your look.

Whether you regard fashion as your life, a hobby, or just desire to learn more about it, you can always improve your style. Put the tips from this article to use to be fashion savvy and look the best you can.