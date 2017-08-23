Make Better Style Choices With These Smart Suggestions

You can learn to express your individuality through your fashion choices. Even so, you can still look to others for inspiration and fashion tips. Read on for some great advice as you delve deeper into the fashion world.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

A belt can entirely change your look. There are so many varieties of belts available, from different colors to different sizes and textures, it's easy to make your look unique. Whether you are getting ready for a night on the town or for work does not matter, there is a belt to suit any event.

Consider keeping a tailor's number on hand. While many people can fit into the mass-produced sizes available at most retailers, clothes look and feel better when tailored. A tailor can either make or refine most clothing that you want to wear. If you really like a particular piece from your favorite store, yet it could use an adjustment, call your tailor.

One easy fashion tip is to just be more confident. No matter how good your clothes look, you will not truly look fashionable unless you wear your clothes with confidence. You need to carry yourself with the utmost confidence. This is one simple way that you can take your fashion to the next level.

When shopping for vintage clothing, don't make assumptions based on the size on the tag. A size 8 in the 1950s fits differently than a modern size 8, so save yourself some disappointments by always trying items on before buying them. Once you get a feel for how sizes have changed through the decades, you will have a better idea of what to look for.

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

If you have a lighter skin tone and you are looking to dye your hair a darker shade, consider dying it a dark shade of brown instead of opting for jet black. Choosing a brown tone is much more flattering since it will not make you look too washed out.

When purchasing sneakers, shop for ones that are comfortable and fit like a glove. You should also ensure that the arch in the shoe fully supports the arch in your foot. Another consideration to take into account when purchasing sneakers is to know the pronation of your foot; most salespeople can assess your foot and guide you to the proper shoe for your pronation.

A good tip if you're trying to improve your fashion sense is to take it easy on the logo designs if you're keen on certain brands. It looks silly when you're always wearing a shirt with a big fat logo on the front. Subtlety is the key here so you might want to tone it down sometimes.

Use denim jeans to your advantage. They are a staple of everyone's wardrobe that has been around for decades. Wear a stylish blouse or sexy heals with you blue jeans. You can buy 10 pairs of jeans knowing fully well that they will never go out of style and are something you can wear on several different occasions.

Clean out your closet on a regular basis. The old saying "out with the old, in with the new" was never more applicable than in the world of fashion. Twice a year, go through your closet and donate those items that you haven't worn in a while. That way, you have room for more fabulous finds, and someone else is benefiting from your unneeded items.

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

Thrift shops can be a treasure trove. You can find fun, quirky vintage pieces that will turn heads. Not only will you stand out from the crowd, you will save a few dollars as well. You may be the one to revitalize a trend and bring a wardrobe back into style!

If you are a guy, invest in a good tie clip or pin. The number of occasions where you wear a tie seem to be on the decline over time. This just means you might not feel natural when you do have to put one on. Tie clips and pins that look great are very affordable, and can save you the stress and distraction of your tie flapping around.

While the colder seasons usually mean lots of neutral, ultra light and dark clothing, try to change things up with some bright colors this coming season. This year, many are wearing bright hues like purples, pinks, bright blues, and tangerine. These fun colors can really help you add some fun and warmth to the cold weather.

Just as this article told you before, you can get into fashion as long as you learn a little about it. What that means is that you should feel confident when you put together a new wardrobe to show to people. So take these tips to heart and really improve your looks!