Fashion Design 101- How To Look Fantastic

If you don't have any fashion sense, this article is for you. You need not be a misfit of fashion. Just put in the time to learn all you can and you'll be fashionable in a jiffy. Read on to learn what you can about fashion.

If you are not very tall, you should be careful about wearing sweaters that are too long. While you do not want to wear something that is so short that it resembles a cropped top, wearing something with too much length will only make you appear to be much shorter than you actually are.

Don't be afraid to go up a size if it means achieving the perfect fit. It can be quite distressing when you try on your usual size only to find it doesn't fit. Don't fret! Sizes vary from designer to designer and brand to brand, so it is perfectly okay to go up a size from your usual size.

Save money by shopping online. If you are a fashionista on a budget, check online before you splurge on your wardrobe. There are websites dedicated to deals and coupons that can save you serious cash on clothes by your favorite designers. Shopping online also gives you an easy way to compare prices and ensure you are getting the most bang for your fashion buck.

If you are starting to go gray, try using a vegetable dye. As long as it is just a few strands that are causing anxiety, this product should do the trick. It turns the gray a shade that is a tad lighter than the rest of your hair. Using vegetable dye will make it look as though you have nice, new highlights and will then fade out over about three months.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

Stay aware of the current trends in fashion. Styles constantly change, and so you should check out fashion magazines to keep in the loop. These resources are generally the first to report evolving trends and changing styles, making them great places to find inspiration.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Instead of going with the norm, play with your wardrobe. Try pairing a stiff skirt with a soft and flowing top. Combine dress shoes with your favorite casual pair of jeans. Often the most unusual pairings can turn out to be the most stylish choice.

A perfect fashion tip is to try to keep your hands as free as possible when it comes to your bag. Get a trendy looking strap to wear across your body to keep your hands free and also to add a bit of style to your outfit. It could make the difference between being clumsy and being in control.

It's ok to mix up prints and colors in your fashion choices. Many people think that layering a print on top of another print is a fashion no-no, but it can work and look extremely stylish. Just make sure that your clothes have classic lines. It's when you've got multiple prints and crazy clothing shapes that the fashion police will take notice.

Many people are under the impression that bright colors should only be worn in the spring and summer; this is not true. It is perfectly fine to wear brighter colors in the winter; it is just a matter of how you wear them. While bright sweaters are fine, bright pants are not!

Accessorize with bright colors. If you want your wardrobe to pop but find colorful prints and pastel colors in clothing too garish, you may find a solution in accessorizing. On its own, a black button up shirt and dress pants are bland. A red pair of shoes and handbag, however, can really make it stand out.

If you are in your 40's or older, know that you can still fashionable for your age. This does not mean that you should dress the way you did when you are 20, but you can make wise fashion choices. For middle-aged women, V-neck tops with cardigans or blazers with a pair of dress pants is a nice look.

Everyone likes to turn things up a notch with great accessories, but there's such a thing as wearing too many accessories. Showcase one key accessory such as a necklace or bracelet. Bringing attention to the one accessory that you wear will create a bigger impact.

Fashion doesn't have to be confusing. It may appear overwhelming here and there, especially when you look at what others wear. However, people have their differences and you'll make an expression personally with fashion. Don't forget the information you just learned.