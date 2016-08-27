Top Tips To Discover The Best Precious Jewelry For Your Sweetie

Buying and selling jewelry can be exciting. Before you jump into this market, you need to do your research and learn all you can about jewelry. There are many things to learn so that you don't get poor pieces and so you don't lose money on a sale. The tips below can help you with that.

If you have a round face, stay away from long dangling earrings. Such earrings generally make your face look rounder and draws attention away from great features you may have. Instead, opt to purchase small dangling earrings or stud earrings for a look that enhances your round face and features.

When buying jewelry, make sure that you don't just rely on really prestigious name brands. This can generally lead to you paying 80% more than that of another popular jewelry retailer. Most of the non-prestigious jewelry retailers, also offer very nice holiday and yearly discounts, so it's an overall better deal to shop with them.

To keep your jewelry from overpowering you, select pieces that compliment your body type. If you're petite, it's best to stick to smaller pieces with more simplistic shapes. Tall or larger women may want to choose a powerful statement necklace to create a striking visual look. Whenever you choose a new piece of jewelry, think about your proportions and how well that piece will work with them.

Making your own jewelry is easier than you think. You can find interest pendants at craft stores that can be placed on chains you already own or you can easily buy an inexpensive chain. If you knit or crochet, you can use yarn to create chokers and bracelets. Even if you buy and combine store bought items, making your own jewelry still allows you to design what you wear.

If you'd like to show off your hairstyle, try wearing jewelry that compliments your hair's color. Green or aqua stones set off red hair beautifully, while jewel tones brighten darker locks. If you have fair hair, a clear sparkling stone like a diamond can make it shine, while a dark stone adds great visual contrast.

When you are going in with a mindset to buy quality jewelry it is of utmost importance that you are going to a reputable dealer of jewelry. Otherwise, you may in fact be duped and pay a lot for something that is not worth much. Make sure that the sales representatives can show they quality of the item.

When choosing an outfit for work, think about what jewelry may or may not be appropriate. Accessories can make an outfit seem more finished, but some items may not be appropriate for your place of work. Check to make sure that all of what you're wearing fits with your work's dress code.

To make sure your jewelry always looks appropriate, consider the occasion before choosing pieces. If you're at work, it's best to avoid chokers and hoop earrings. Pearls are very versatile, but aren't ideal for a very casual environment. Wearing jewelry ideal for the occasion will keep you from looking out of place.

Make the presentation and pictures of your jewelry everything. Your customers won't actually get to touch and feel the jewelry before they buy it, so having great pictures of your product will help sell it. It's important that your customers know exactly what they are getting since they can't physically see it.

When you are trying to clean silver, the best thing you can do for it is to apply some toothpaste to it and let it sit for a while before wiping it off with a soft cloth. This helps dingy jewelry to shine and sparkle like it once did.

When you purchase jewelry to give as a gift, make sure you select pieces that are appropriate to the relationship you have to the recipient. The cost, style and material of gift jewelry all say a lot about the way the giver feels about the receiver. Be sure that your gift does not imply a relationship that does not exist.

Don't wash your hands while wearing inexpensive or costume jewelry, this can damage the finish. Even though these pieces may not have much monetary value, they can be highly sentimental and should be cared for with the same respect as precious jewelry. Place it in a pocket or in your purse before you wash your hands, so that you don't leave them behind.

Make sure that when you are viewing a diamond that you do not use a black background. The reason for this is that a black background will always distort the color of the diamond. You want to see the diamond's color properly. Also make sure that you view the diamond under magnification so that you can see everything about the diamond.

To take good care of your jewelry, invest in a nice jewelry box. It will keep your necklaces and bracelets from getting tangled and other pieces from getting scratched or tarnished. It is always nice to have a well organized box when you are looking for an accessory before you go out.

See, it wasn't nearly as bad as you thought it would be. There are a lot of people in the jewelry market that wish to take your money and leave you with something of low-quality or to try to buy what you're selling for less. Do yourself a favor and follow these tips.