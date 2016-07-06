Great Fashion Tips That Aid Anybody In A Pinch

If you're like most people, you don't have a fashion stylist living at your house to pick out your clothes. However, you can still look like a million bucks. This article contains some fashion forward tips to have you look like a star even if you don't have a star's money!

Take advantage of the summer fashion season. The summer is the most open season when it comes to fashion. There are very few colors that are frowned upon, and the style options are usually endless. Wear the craziest colors and funkiest styles that you can think of while you can. When it comes to smear fashion, anything is possible.

Accessories are your best friend. You can take any old outfit that would be quite boring or plain on its own and dress it up with amazing accessories. Add the perfect necklace or brooch to a little black dress, and you've taken that LBD from average to awesome in two seconds flat.

If you have very dry skin, you may want to apply moisturizer before using your favorite scented products. Doing this will help the cologne or perfume stay longer on your body. It will work best if you use an unscented moisturizer, so the smells don't compete or create a new, unexpected scent.

Crocheted clothing is back in style once again. The most popular pieces this season happen to be crocheted vests. These comfy vests come in a multitude of colors, patterns, and thicknesses to add a cozy and homemade look to any outfit. Try wearing them over your plain shirts or dresses.

Neutrals are big every season. This season, the creamier neutrals are especially popular. Try looking for pieces in hues like cream, caramel, chocolate, etc. These colors work well on their own, and they also work as accents to bold or subdued outfits. Whichever way you decide to flaunt them, you can find some neutrals that go with your outfits.

The color of your skin should determine what color clothing you should wear. If you are very pale, avoid colors that will make you appear paler, like beiges, yellows and whites. On the other hand, if you have darker skin, lighter colors, like light blues, pinks and yellows will compliment your skin.

Don't shy away from thrift stores. You may be reluctant to wear used clothing, but keep an open mind. If you don't have much money to spend on a new outfit, your local thrift store could prove perfect. Check out thrift stores regularly. You could end up finding some unique, fashionable additions to your wardrobe.

The most flattering clothes are ones that fit properly. Clothes that are too tight will put the spotlight on your body's flaws and clothes that are too loose will add the appearance of extra pounds. No matter what the style, color or material, clothes that are the right size will help you look great.

One way to make sure that you look great is to find a specific cut or brand that fits you well and buy multiples of it. This is important because you will not always find that perfect outfit, especially if you are shopping at the last minute. Buy more than one of the same color even, just in case it gets damaged somehow.

Visit consignment stores for great value on formal wear. Women usually only wear formal gowns once or twice for those special occasions before they do not want to wear it anymore. You can find gowns that are almost brand new at a fraction of the price of a new gown.

One great piece of fashion advice is to make sure that you check yourself from all angles before walking out your door. This is important because you do not want to be embarrassed due to either a strange fit, a stain, or leaving a tag on. Have someone else to check for you as well, if possible.

Wearing bangs is an easy way to cover up a fairly large forehead, but it does not look good when you have one that is much too big for your face. The best way to minimize a large forehead is to wear an asymmetrical bang that is not too full.

Do not forget about your hair and makeup when it comes to fashion. It is very easy to get used to a hair style or a manner of applying makeup but if you do not change with the times it can make you look older than you are, which you surely do not want.

With luck, this article has empowered you with a new fashion sense. You might feel a bit overwhelmed at times, but do not give in to society. You want to feel confident wherever you go. However, if you keep this advice in mind, you will be well on your way to finding your fashion muse.